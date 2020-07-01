Mrs. Susan Marie Shultis Hurst, age 72, a resident of Clayton, died early Friday June 26, 2020 at Southeast Health following a brief illness. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm Monday June 29, 2020 at the Glover Funeral Home Chapel in Eufaula with Pastor Rodney Varella officiating and Glover Funeral Home of Eufaula directing. Cremation will follow the services. The family will be receiving friends from 12 noon until 12:45 pm Monday prior to services at Glover Funeral Home Chapel in Eufaula. All Social Distancing Guidelines will be observed during visitation and services. The family request green plants or memorial contributions be made to the Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, N.C. 28607. Mrs. Hurst was born on October 21, 1947 in Palatine, Illinois the daughter of Abram John Shultis and Eleanor Sophie Marie Loomis Shultis. She moved to Alabama in 1975 living in Midway, Union Springs, Eufaula and in Clayton since 2006. Mrs. Hurst was retired as a Bank Teller where she worked with Colonial Bank for 22 years. She loved gardening, second hand furniture, thrift store shopping and loved her pets and family. She attended Sonlight Community Church in Eufaula. She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her loving husband of 38 years, Rodney Hurst, Clayton; 4 daughters, Shawn Traywick, Eufaula, Karena Cunningham, Phoenix, Az, Clarinda Bryan (Shon), Eufaula, Kimberly Hurst, Charlotte, SC; 8 grandchildren, Larry, Allen, Summer, Josh, Michaela, Alanah, Deanna and Michael; 13 great-grandchildren, Ashten, Annika, Autumn, Annalise, Levi, Savanna, Zayden, Tanzleigh, Kaelynn, Raleigh, Emma, Riley, and Jenson; 2 sisters, Pat Chudzik (Bob), Eufaula and Donna Potenza (Bruce), Salem; several nieces and nephews and her lifelong friend/sister, Janice Helms, Eufaula. Active pallbearers will be: Timothy Elmore, Michael Green, Larry Dansby, Allen Dansby and Josh Bryan. Glover Funeral Home of Clayton was entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
