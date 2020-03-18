Paul McNeil Hurst, 67, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Crowne Healthcare. Memorial services will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 11 AM, at the First Baptist Church with Dr. Ken Bush officiating and Chapman Funeral Home directing. The visitation will be held prior to the service at 10 AM. Born August 22, 1952 in Eufaula, Alabama, Paul was the son of the late Lucinda June Bland and Thomas Wilson Hurst. Paul loved God, his family, and all kinds of music, especially Bill Gaither gospel music. He loved to fish and was an avid golfer. Paul loved to joke and cut up with his friends. He had a unique sense of humor. Alabama football was his passion. Most of Paul's early career was selling insurance with Liberty National Insurance Company. He later worked as a process server for a private investigator in the latter part of his life. He was preceded in death by his daughter Natalie Anne Hurst. Survivors include his wife: Renay Hurst of Eufaula, AL.; his daughter: Olivia Hurst of Dothan, AL; grandchild: Alexis Jordan Hurst; brother: Thomas Hurst (Ann) of Destin, FL.
