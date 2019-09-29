Mrs. Marguerite Blair Jeffrey, 74, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Monday, September 23, 2019, at her residence. Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019, at 2 P.M., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints with Bishop Terry Carter officiating. Burial will follow in the Carroll Duncan Creel Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing. The visitation will be held from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M. Saturday evening at the funeral home. Born May 31, 1945 in Jersey City, New Jersey, Mrs. Jeffrey was the daughter of the late Raymond Patrick and Hallie Temple Blair Gregory. Mrs. Jeffrey was preceded in death by her son Erik Phillip Jeffrey and her grandson Justin Walker. Survivors include her husband: Ronnie Jeffrey of Eufaula, Alabama; 3 sons: Greg (Jamie) Jeffrey of Eufaula, Alabama, Peter (Lindsey) Jeffrey of Eufaula, Alabama, Patrick (Phoebe) Jeffrey of Maryland; 2 daughters: JoAnna (Nick Odom) Jeffrey of Enterprise, Alabama, Catherine Jeffrey of Eufaula, Alabama; 8 grandchildren: Alicia (Sidney) Gardner, Kennedy Jeffrey, Hallie Walker, Abigail Lyons, Emily Walker, Miles Jeffrey, James Bryden Jeffrey, Anna Jeffrey; 2 great grandchildren: Sidney Gardner, Jr., Khloe Gardner; 1 sister: Alice Louise Gregory of Flatrock, North Carolina.
