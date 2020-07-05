Donald G. "Don" Johnston passed away June 29, 2020 at Lanier Village Estates at the age of 83. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Virginia Johnston, and his sister, Betty McDaniel. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Fernan "Ferdie" Johnston, daughter Angela Johnston, daughter Becky Ryland, son David Johnston (Denise), grandchildren, Hayes Johnston and Lendy Johnston, sisters Joan Diversi (Hank), Mary Virginia Stanley, Jonnie Johnston, brother-in-law Robert McDaniel, sister-in-law Dil Hobbs, and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Johnston was devoted to his church, his family, and his alma mater, Auburn University. He was President and CEO of Boyd Bros. Transportation Co. until his retirement in 1998. He was Chairman of several boards, including the Alabama Trucking Association, the United Methodist Children's Home, the Auburn University College of Business Administration, and the University of Georgia Profitability Conference. His quiet generosity and spirit of giving will be his legacy. A graveside service will be held at Fairview Addition Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 with Chapman Funeral Home directing. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the United Methodist Children's Home in Montgomery, or to a charity of your choice. A special thank you to all of the wonderful people at Willow Brooke who played a part in his care.
