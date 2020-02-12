William Young Johnston, III, age 97, of Eufaula, Alabama died on February 9, 2020 at his home of 60 years. Young was born in Eufaula and was the son of the late William Young Johnston, Jr., and the late Lila Starr Merrill. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Frances Ragan Johnston and his sister, Leila Pratt Barnes. He is survived by his two children, Mary Foy Kirkland and Lila Merrill Dillon; his four grandchildren: Lawson Crawford Kirkland III (Ginny), Frances Ragan Dillon Cain (Brad), Allen Hunter Kirkland, Charles William Dillon II (Libba) and his four great-grandchildren: Carolyn Elizabeth Kirkland, Young Johnston Kirkland, Charles William Dillon III and John Graves Dillon. Young lived a full and active life. He attended the Darlington School, Auburn University and graduated from Duke University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. While at Auburn University, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. In 1942 Young joined the Marine Corps program at Auburn University. In 1944, the Marines sent him to Duke University where he graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. After graduation, he was transferred to Quantico, Virginia, where he received his commission as a 2nd Lieutenant. He was then transferred to Guam, in the South Pacific, with the 3rd Marine Division and later to Tsingtao China with the 6th Marine Division. After the war he was discharged from active duty but stayed in the Reserves and was recalled in 1951 during the Korean Conflict. Young returned to the United States in 1953 and was discharged from the Marines. He received the Marine Corps Commendation Medal with Combat V. After returning to Eufaula, Young worked at First National Bank of Eufaula until 1958 when he opened Young Johnston Company, Inc., a real estate, appraisal and insurance agency. In 1960, James S. Clark joined the company and it operated under the name Johnson-Clark Company, Inc. In 1982, the company was purchased by Young and Frances Johnston and became known as Young Johnston & Associates, as it remains today. Young held a MAI Appraisal designation and in 1983 served as president of the Alabama Chapter of the Certified Appraisal Institute. Throughout his life he was a contributing member of his beloved Eufaula community, giving his time as a board member to various organizations. His contributions include serving as president of the Board of Realtors, Chamber of Commerce, Commercial Club, Eufaula Country Club, Kiwanis Club and as Chairman of the Board of the Industrial Development Board and MidSouth Bank. He was also a devoted and lifelong member of St. James Episcopal Church where he taught Sunday School, served on the Vestry and as a Senior Warden. He also served on the Standing Committee of the Episcopal Diocese of the Central Gulf Coast. Eight generations of the Johnston family have been baptized at St. James. A consummate outdoorsman, Young was an accomplished bird hunter and avid golfer, finally laying down his clubs at the age of 88. He was also a devoted Auburn football fan who attended games for more than fifty years. The family will receive friends at the home of William Young Johnston, 1515 Country Club Road, Eufaula, on Wednesday evening from 5:00 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 13 at 1:00 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church. The Reverend John Coleman and the Reverend Bob Henderson will officiate. A graveside service will immediately follow at Fairview Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James Episcopal Church, 100 St. James Place, Eufaula, AL 36027.
