Jesse Samuel "Sam" Jones, died on June 27, 2019 at his home in Auburn, Alabama at the age of 89. He was born in Barbour County Alabama and moved to Eufaula from Clayton, Alabama as a young child. Mr. Jones was a graduate of Eufaula High School and served in the U.S. Army and the Clayton and Eufaula National Guard Units. Before retiring in 1993, he was employed for 30 years by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources as a Law Enforcement Officer. Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his granddaughter Samantha "Sammie" Jones, his sister, Eleanor Mills, his sister-in-law Faye Jones Wilson and four brothers-in-law. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lelagene Wilson Jones, his daughter Denise Jones (Guy) Shields, and his son Mark Wilson (Cheryl) Jones, three grandchildren, Dawn deGraffenried (Joel) Jones, Kimberly deGraffenried (Eric) Oas and Connor Alan Jones, three great-grandchildren, Anna Jones, Peyton Oas, and Julie Oas, sister-in-law Virginia Shields, two brothers-in-law, Mac (Jeanette) Wilson, Joel Wilson and several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family requests that anyone wishing to give a memorial send it to the Shriner's Hospital for Children, St. Jude's Children's Hospital or their favorite charity. www.FrederickDean.com
