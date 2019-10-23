Mrs. Betty Sue Jones-Meyers, age 81, of Montgomery, AL (formerly of Clayton), passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Medical Center Barbour in Eufaula, Alabama. Funeral services were held Sunday, October 20, 2019, at 2:00 pm, at Clayton Baptist Church with Reverend Bill Brown officiating and Mr. Kenneth Chance giving the eulogy. Burial followed in the Clayton City Cemetery with Glover Funeral Home of Clayton directing. The family received friends prior to the service from 1:00 until 1:45 pm Sunday at Clayton Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Clayton Baptist Church, PO Box 4, Clayton, AL, 36016 or to The Wycliffe Associates Ministry for Josh Chance, c/o Clayton Baptist Church, PO Box 4, Clayton, AL, 36016. Betty Sue was born on May 4, 1938 in Clayton, AL, the daughter of Emmett Hill Jones and Oberen Chance Jones. She was a 1956 graduate of Clayton High School and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Arts and Master's Degree from Troy State University. She also graduated from Interior Design in Atlanta, GA. She grew up in Clayton and lived in Columbus, GA and Huntsville, AL before settling in Montgomery, AL. Betty Sue loved art and painting. She and her mother traveled to various art shows in their "Little Tin Shack" to display her and her mother's work. Betty Sue was known for making and personalizing her birthday cards. She loved to entertain and set a beautiful table. Betty Sue loved to play cards and dominoes and traveling with her husband. She retired from Civil Service in Montgomery, spending most of her time working as a medical illustrator. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Meyers; 2 sisters, Kathy Lou Jones and Susan Jones. Survivors include: brother, Ronald E. Jones, Sr. (Marcia), Donalsonville, Ga.; sister, Barbara Jones Ellis (Will), Georgetown, Ga.; niece, Suzanne Ethredge (Rome), Donalsonville, Ga.; four nephews, Jimmy W. Ellis, Georgetown, Ga.; Jeff A. Ellis (Tammy), Northport; Russell E. Ellis (Jodie), Chelsea; and Ronald E. Jones, Jr. (Susan), Allen, TX.; uncle, John Earl Chance, Headland. Pallbearers will be: Allen Chance, Kenneth Chance, Rome Ethredge, Jeff Ellis, Russell Ellis and Ronnie Jones. Serving as Honorary Pallbearer will be Ricky Chance. www.gloverfuneral.com
