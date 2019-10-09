Ms. Susan Jones, age 69, of Montgomery, AL. (formerly of Clayton), passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Baptist Medical Center East in Montgomery, Alabama. Funeral services were held at Glover Funeral Home Chapel in Clayton on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 1:oo pm with Mr. Josh Chance officiating and Mr. Kenneth Chance giving the eulogy. Burial followed in the Clayton City Cemetery with Glover Funeral Home of Clayton directing. The family received friends prior to the service from 12:00 until 12:45 pm. Sunday at the Glover Funeral Home in Clayton. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Clayton City Cemetery, c/o Mr. Dean Brown, 298 Pratts Station Rd., Clayton, AL. 36016. Ms. Jones was born on May 24, 1950 in Troy the daughter of Emmett Hill Jones and Gracie Chance Jones. She was a graduate of Clayton High School and received her Bachelors Degree from Auburn University and also received two Masters Degrees, one from LSU and one from AUM. Ms. Jones worked for a number of years in fashion merchandiser having worked in Houston, Texas prior to most of her career in Montgomery where she was a manager for Crabtree and Evelyn and Things Remembered then retiring as Events Coordinator at AUM following nine years of service. Following her retirement she worked with American Greetings and worked with American Census. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant sister, Kathy Lou Jones and a brother-in-law, Richard Meyers. Survivors include her brother, Ronald E. Jones, Sr. (Marcia), Donalsonville, Ga.; 2 sisters, Barbara Jones Ellis (Will), Georgetown, Ga.; Betty Sue Jones-Meyers, Montgomery; niece, Suzanne Ethredge (Rome), Donalsonville, Ga.; four nephews, Jimmy W. Ellis, Georgetown, Ga.; Jeff A. Ellis (Tammy), Northport; Russell E. Ellis (Jodie), Chelsea; and Ronald E. Jones, Jr. (Susan), Allen, TX.; uncle, John Earl Chance, Headland. The Pallbearers were: Allen Chance, Ricky Chance, Kenneth Chance, Rome Ethredge, Jeff Ellis and Russell Ellis. Glover Funeral Home of Clayton was entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 775-3403. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
