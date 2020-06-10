Mr. Richard Donald Kilpatrick, 62, of Dothan, Alabama, died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Southeast Health in Dothan, Alabama. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 7 P.M., at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop Mark Little officiating. Private graveside services will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6 P.M. until 7 P.M. prior to the service and after the service at the funeral home. Born January 29, 1958 in St. Paul, Minnesota, Rick was the son of the late Billy and Emma Lou "Tish" Ludlam Kilpatrick. Rick was a veteran of the United States Marines Corps. He was an avid Alabama fan. Survivors include his wife: Christy Kilpatrick of Dothan, Alabama; 3 daughters: Brandy (Brandon) Long of Wicksburg, Alabama, Mallory Wells of Slocomb, Alabama, Whitney Mynatt of Gainesville, Florida; 1 son: Tyler Mynatt of Knoxville, Tennessee; 9 grandchildren: Paityn Wells, Tanner Wells, Addisyn Wells, Hailey Long, King Long, Garyn Wells, Ayden Ochsenius, Alexis Ochsenius, Adelyn Hope; 2 sisters: B.J. (Donnie) Lynn of Eufaula, Alabama, Molly (Robert) Kilpatrick-Lloyd of Anderson, South Carolina; nieces: Melanie Blair and Tiffany (Dale) Hutchinson; aunt: Margaret Houston of Eufaula, Alabama; uncle: Monroe Ludlam of Oregon; several cousins and other nieces.
MOST POPULAR
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Eufaula Tribune, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
promotion
Get ready to do some double takes! Let's honor Dads everywhere with our Dad & Me contest.
promotion
JUST MARRIED? Share your favorite wedding photo with us for a chance to be featured on the cover of our Weddings magazine!
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.