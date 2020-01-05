Rose M. Larkin age 91 was originally from Hammond, Indiana. She resided in Bonaparte Retreat, Georgetown, Ga. She passed away on December 26, 2019 at Bainbridge Health and Rehabilitation in Bainbridge, Ga. after a brief stay. The family wishes to thank Ivey's Funeral home of Bainbridge, Ga. for their caring and compassionate services to them. She was an upholsterer for much of her life and enjoyed crocheting, sewing, reading, and quilting. She was a former employee of Pratt and Whitney Aircraft (United Technologies) and retired after many dedicated years of service. She was a mother to 4 sons and 1 daughter. Roger D. Stone of Austin, TX, Thomas A. Stone (Betty) of West Palm Beach, Fl., David W. Stone (Peggy), of West Palm Beach, Fl., James A. Stone (Kathy) of Okeechobee, Fl., and Karen S. Grier (James) of Lee, Fl. She was a mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother. She had requested that no services be held. The family asks in lieu of flowers or gifts a donation to the Alzheimer's Association be made in her name.
Larkin, Rose Marie Kiekenapp Stone
