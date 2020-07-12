Mrs. Tracy Nelle Lehr, 88, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at her residence. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 10, 2020, at 3 PM, at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wilson T. Ceaser and Rev. Donna Cody officiating. Burial will follow in the White Oak United Methodist Church Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born April 1, 1932 in Troy, Alabama, Mrs. Lehr was the daughter of the late Morgan Taylor and Florence Ethey Windom Graddy. Nellie loved her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren with her whole heart. She was such a humble, giving and loving lady with so much grace and patience. She also loved her flowers. She spent her entire life as a wife, mother, grandmother, great grand-mother and great great grandmother. She was all about her family. Nellie was saved at an early age and she always lived and taught a Christian lifestyle. She was a precious gem and the queen of her family and she will be greatly missed by us all. She was our angel. Mrs. Lehr was preceded in death by her husband Paul Levere Lehr, Sr., 2 daughters, Kathy Hardeman and Sandra Brown, 1 son, Robert Lehr, 2 grandsons, Cody Stimpson and Christopher Lehr and 1 son-in-law, Larry Stimpson. Survivors include her children: Paul (Sandy) Lehr, Jr. of Eufaula, Alabama, Debora (Stephen) Cost of Eufaula, Alabama, Penny Moore of Kentucky, Scott (Mavis) Lehr of Abbeville, Alabama, Mary Collins of Eufaula, Alabama, John (Terita) Lehr, Sr. of Eufaula, Alabama, Harry Lehr of Eufaula, Alabama, Jodie Stimpson of Eufaula, Alabama, Phoebie Lehr of Eufaula, Alabama; 38 grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren. Active pallbearers will be Doug Lehr, J.J. Lehr, Curt Lehr, Billy Stimpson, Tim Hollins and Wesley Bodiford. Honorary pallbearers will be Sam Norman and Robert Hollins.
