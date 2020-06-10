Mr. Paul Levere Lehr, Sr., 87, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Friday, June 5, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services were held Sunday, June 7, 2020, at 2 PM, at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Wilson T. Ceaser and Rev. Donna Cody officiated and burial followed in the White Oak United Methodist Church Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born October 17, 1932 in Zion View, Pennsylvania, Mr. Lehr was the son of the late Harry Wilson and Ellen May Lehr. Paul was known as Butch to his friends and wife Nellie. Bubbub was what he was known as to his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. He served in the United States Army as a Paratrooper for several years. He loved driving trucks, planting a garden and keeping a beautiful yard. He was Civil Defense Director in Georgetown, Georgia. He served as a Deacon at Liberty Baptist Church in Georgetown. He was also lead Chairman at White Oak United Methodist Church in Eufaula. Mr. Lehr was a Boy Scout Troop Leader in Georgetown. He thought of all the boys as if they were his own sons. He loved his wife Nell more than anything in this world. He was a good Christian man with good morals and family values. He lived a Christian lifestyle that was passed on to his children and his knowledge and wisdom will be greatly missed by the entire family. We will greatly miss his adventurous stories most of all. Mr. Lehr was preceded in death by 2 daughters, Kathy Hardeman and Sandra Brown, 1 son, Robert Lehr, 2 grandsons, Cody Stimpson and Christopher Lehr and 1 son-in-law, Larry Stimpson. Survivors include his wife: Tracy Nelle Lehr of Eufaula, Alabama; his 9 children: Paul (Sandy) Lehr Jr. of Eufaula, Alabama, Debora (Stephen) Cost of Eufaula, Alabama, Penny Moore of Kentucky, Scott (Mavis) Lehr of Abbeville, Alabama, Mary Hollins of Eufaula, Alabama, John (Terita) Lehr Sr. of Eufaula, Alabama, Harry Lehr of Eufaula, Alabama, Jodie Stimpson of Eufaula, Alabama, Phoebie Lehr of Eufaula, Alabama; 38 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren; 1 brother: Raymond (Sylvia) Lehr of Florida. Active pallbearers were Wesley Bodiford, Tim Hollins, Curt Lehr, Doug Lehr, J. J. Lehr and Billy Stimpson.
MOST POPULAR
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Eufaula Tribune, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
promotion
Get ready to do some double takes! Let's honor Dads everywhere with our Dad & Me contest.
promotion
JUST MARRIED? Share your favorite wedding photo with us for a chance to be featured on the cover of our Weddings magazine!
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.