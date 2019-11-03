Mr. Albert Lockard, age 80, a resident of Eufaula, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, lovingly surrounded by family. Visitation for Mr. Lockard will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 5 until 7 pm at Glover Funeral Home Chapel in Eufaula, AL. The family will have a private funeral service at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to: Cancer Treatment Centers of America 600 Celebrate Life Parkway, Newnan, GA. 30265 Mr. Lockard was born on April 13, 1939 in Forest, LA., the son Albert Edward Lockard and Paige Wise Lockard. He served in the U.S. Army for three years. He earned his Bachelor's degree in Agriculture from LSU. Mr. Lockard was an intelligent, funny, family man. He had a generous heart and loved helping people. He was a member of Parkview Baptist Church. He enjoyed farming, watching sports, especially LSU football, and fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Virginia Roller, Oleta Christofferson; and brother, Leonard Lockard. Survivors include: loving wife of 54 years, Frances Lockard, Eufaula; two sons, Stanley Lockard, Eufaula, Wade Lockard (Randi), Eufaula; daughter, Paige Whitehead (Wesley), Eufaula; two brothers, Donald Ray Lockard (Judy), Rayville, LA., Robert Lockard (Brenda) Downsville, LA.; and ten grandchildren, Tyler Lockard, Lynsey Renshaw (Zack), Sarah-Grace Lockard, Jerad Lockard, Drew Lockard, Manning Whitehead, Garrett Whitehead, Olivia Whitehead, Tristan Morgan, and Elaina Lockard; and numerous nieces and nephews. Glover Funeral Home of Eufaula was entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
