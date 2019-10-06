Jean Marie Ward Shannon Long, 59, of Cusseta, Georgia, died Saturday, September 28, 2019, at her residence. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 4, 2019, at 2 P.M., CST, at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel with Ken VanHorn and Father David Shoemaker officiating. Burial will follow in the Georgetown Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing. The visitation will be held Fri. from 1 P.M. until 2 P.M. prior to the service. Born November 30, 1959 in Eufaula, Alabama, Jean was the daughter of Jean Moore Ward Enfinger of Georgetown, Georgia and the late Ulric Statham Ward. Jean graduated from Eufaula High School and attended Columbus College. She was a loving daughter, sister and proud mother of three sons. Jean had several occupations over the years, but her favorite was being a stay-at-home mother and being a grandmother. She loved and enjoyed her dogs. Jean was preceded in death by her step-father Larry Enfinger. Survivors other than her mother include 3 sons: Christopher (Carol) Shannon of Winter Haven, Florida, Jeremy (Ashley) Long of Cusseta, Georgia, Joshua Long of Cusseta, Georgia; 3 grandchildren: Capri Shannon, Brianna Smith, Gabriella Long; 3 brothers: Ricky (Ruth) Ward of Georgetown, Georgia, John (Tina) Ward of Eufaula, Alabama, Pete (Cathy) Ward of LaGrange, Georgia. Active pallbearers will be Christopher Shannon, Jeremy Long, Joshua Long, Ricky Ward, John Ward and Pete Ward.
