Mrs. Cathy Madden, age 62, of Eufaula, AL, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Southeast Health in Dothan, Al. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Eufaula with Father David Shoemaker officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery with Glover Funeral Home of Eufaula directing. Mrs. Madden was born on September 23, 1956, in Toledo, OH, to the late Herbert Terman and the late Joanne Reichard Terman. Mrs. Madden was a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church and a member of ACCW. She enjoyed fishing with her husband and she would always catch the most fish. Her other hobbies include, crocheting, reading, crafting, shopping and cooking. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Patrick Michael Madden, Jr, and brother Larry Terman. Survivors include: her loving husband of 42 years, Patrick "Pollock" Madden Sr, Eufaula, son, Timothy John Madden, Atlanta, daughter, Patricia Marie Taylor, Eufaula, brothers, David Terman, Toledo, OH, Michael (Jaime) Terman, Toledo, OH, sister, June (Billy) McGill, grandson, Patrick Michael Taylor, and numerous nieces and nephews. Glover Funeral Home of Eufaula was entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 687-5725. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
