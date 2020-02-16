Mrs. Patricia Ann Medley, of Georgetown, GA., passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2019 at Medical Center Barbour in Eufaula, AL. She was 85. Mrs. Medley was born January 12, 1935, in Blountstown, Florida to Jack Atkins and Levonia Magbelene Smith. She was a member of the Eufaula Seventh-day Adventist Church. She loved writing religious literature and talking about the Lord. She is predeceased by her parents and uncle, Bonnie Smith. She is survived by daughter, Wanda Hockaday, Eufaula; four sons, Richard Williams, Georgetown, Royce Williams, (Jeannie) Cottondale, FL., David Williams, Trevor Medley numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Glover Funeral Home of Eufaula was entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
