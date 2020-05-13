Geraldine "Gerry" Methvin passed away at home on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the age of 81. Geraldine is predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Joseph Methvin; a son, Thomas Methvin, 5 brothers and 1 sister; and 1 great-grandchild, Carsen Ray Frink. Geraldine is survived by one sister, Mary Musselman; four children, James Methvin, Jerry Methvin, Cecilia Snow and her husband Danny Snow, and Vivian Campbell and her husband Troy Campbell; six grandchildren, Brandon Snow, Whitney Frink and her husband Clay Frink, Miquela Rollf-Simmons and her husband Tony Simmons, Michelangelo Rollf, Corey Snow and Joshua Rollf; and six great-grandchildren, Christopher Reed, Ainslie Reed, Terra Nova Straight, Ethan Simmons, Shelly Simmons, and Jackson Simmons. Geraldine was born in Milton, Florida to William A. Cumbie and Docia M. Cumbie on August 31, 1938. She earned her associate degree in accounting and went on to run a successful business with her husband, Joe Methvin, in Eufaula, Alabama. Geraldine lived life to the fullest and loved to go bowling and dancing. She enjoyed travel and seeing what all the world had to offer. Above all, Geraldine loved her family deeply, she balanced running a business and spending time with her loved ones. She had such a big, warm heart and was willing to help anyone in need. A celebration of life with take place in Commerce, Ga on May 6, 2020. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA 30548, www.lawsonfunerlhome.org, 706-654-0966.
