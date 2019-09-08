Ms. Joyce Miles, age 70, of Louisville, AL, unexpectedly passed away Friday, August 30, 2019 at Medical Center Barbour in Eufaula. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 105 Blue Springs Road in Louisville. Ms. Miles was born on October 17, 1948, in Tupelo, MS, to the late Ernest Lee Presley and the late Georgia Boyd Presley. Ms. Miles attended Louisville Assembly of God. She was a wise and loving woman. She would often offer sage advice such as, "Whether you are mad or happy with someone, always tell them you love them, because we are not promised tomorrow." Her last words before ending every phone call was, "Make sure you say your prayers tonight." Ms. Miles loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her hobbies included, watching wrestling, football, and Ghost Stories, fishing, and listening to gospel and southern rock music. Survivors include: 4 daughters, Kathy (Don) Pittman, Eufaula, Karen (Terry) Quigley, Newnan, GA., Penny (Johnny) Bell, Louisville, Natalie Miles, Louisville; 6 grandchildren, Walker (Lacy) Pittman, Meagan (Dustin) Robinson, Anthony Stoddard, Shae (Albert) Hamrick, Brandy (Chris) Scott, Chase Purser; and 7 great grandchildren, Jon Pittman, Willow Robinson, Ayden Stoddard, James Hamrick, McKenzie Hamerick, Jasper Hamerick, and Melanie Hamrick. In Lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Girls Club of Clayton. www.gloverfuneral.com
