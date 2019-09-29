Miriam Ella Peake Mitchell, a Bloomington, MN resident, died September 24, at the age of 97. Born September 25, 1921, she was the eldest of five children. She was born in St. Paul, MN and grew up in Eufaula, Alabama. She spent the majority of her adult life in Edina, MN. A lifelong sports enthusiast that included tennis and golf, she was a graduate of Eufaula High School and attended Auburn University and earned a Bachelors Degree from Macalester College. She enjoyed people and belonged to many organizations including the Gyro Club, the Minneapolis Women's Club, PEO, and the Interlachen and Edina Country Clubs. She is survived by two sons, Norman L. Mitchell, Jr. and his wife Gail of Eufaula, AL, Dr. James Mitchell and his wife Cathy of Danville, CA, and one daughter, Karen Nelson and husband Gary of Pleasanton, CA. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Norman L. Mitchell, Sr., her daughter Laura Mitchell Mosar and her parents, George W. Peake and Ella Clapp Peake. She will be interred in a private ceremony at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the Injured Marine Semper Fi Fund, https://semperfifund.org/donate/ Fund, or the The Fisher House (Fisher House Foundation, Inc. 111 Rockville Pike, Suite 420, Rockville, MD 20850-5168 or Wycliffe Bible Translators, https://www.wycliffe.org/donate FBO Hernandez Mexico.
