Our loving wife, mother, sister and friend Lydelle Marie Kuettner Morris, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Georgetown, Georgia at the age of 77. We will miss her smile and loving spirit. Graveside services were held Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 3 PM, in Fairview Cemetery Addition. Dr. Ken Bush officiated with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Mrs. Morris was born to Howard and Maxine Kuettner in San Antonio, Texas on September 20, 1942. She met her husband Richard at FBC Artesia, New Mexico. Lydelle went to Baylor University after graduating high school and transferred to Eastern New Mexico University after marrying her love. Lydelle's great love was a walk in the woods looking at all of the plant life and spending time with her family. She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Eufaula, Alabama. She loved her Sunday School Class. She was a school teacher for forty years, having taught biology, science and physiology. Lydelle received her Master's in Education from Auburn University. Lydelle will be missed by her family and friends, but we know she is home in the arms of Jesus. Lydelle was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Maxine Kuettner of Artesia, New Mexico. Lydelle is survived by her husband: Richard Byron Morris of Georgetown, Georgia; her daughters: Anne Marie Morris (Rob) Gault of Wetumpka, Alabama, Sherri Morris (Chris) Ewing of Birmingham, Alabama; her son: Erik (Kim) Morris of Florence, Alabama; her grandchildren: Ashley Gault, Austin Gault, Cameron Ewing, Jackson Ewing, Maddie Morris, McKinley Morris, Lathan Morris; her brothers: Howard "Bud" (Dolores) "Petie" Kuettner of Athens, Alabama and Dr. Paul Richard (Suzzana) Kuettner of Raphine, Virginia.
