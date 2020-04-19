On the beautiful day of April 11, 2020, May Dell David Mouton, a resident of Eufaula Alabama, was surrounded by angels and taken home by the hands of Jesus. May Dell was born in Lacassine, Louisiana, the daughter of Ramie and Alta David. In 1958, she met and married Cecil M. Pettis. They moved and settled in Port St. Joe, Florida where they had two sons, Keef and Kevin Pettis. May Dell was a stay at home mother for twenty years with many talents creating wonderful memories for her boys. She was den mother of scouts and homeroom mom at school. May Dell was a master in her flower and vegetable gardens and a Cajun chef in the kitchen. She had a love for antiques, history, the arts, traveling, making jewelry, dancing, and listening to different types of music. May Dell never met a stranger and had a joy in her heart that she would pass along to others which this love continues in her two sons. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Sonny Mouton; one brother, Herman David (Leora); two sisters, Dorothy Guzman (Andy), and Margaret Benoit. Survivors include her sons, Keef (Donna) Pettis, Kevin (Maryann) Pettis; her grandchildren, Adam (Michelle) Pettis, Codey (Chasady) Thibodeaux, Ryan (Keisha) Pettis, Cameron Pettis (Natalie Corinne), Christian Burt, Steven Boydstun,and Lauren Boydstun; her brother-in-law, Harold Benoit; her great grandchildren, Allisa and Jaxon Pettis, Emma Corinne. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who she loved very much. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, funeral arrangements will be made at a later date in Louisiana. Peavy Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
