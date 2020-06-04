Mr. William Wayne Braswell, 75, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Medical Center Barbour.
Funeral services were held Thursday, June 2, 2020, at 11 A.M., at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Stephen Doss officiated and burial followed in Memory Gardens Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing.
Born September 1, 1944 in Barbour County, Alabama, Mr. Braswell was the son of the late Wiley Evander “Jack” and Elma Graye Williams Braswell and the step son of the late Rena Braswell. Mr. Braswell was preceded in death by his son Donald Anthony Braswell; his sisters Barbara Durham, Sandra Ward, and Norma Jones; his brother-in-laws Jim Lott, Billy Howell, Lawayne Jones, and Billy Durham.
Survivors include his son: William Wayne (Angela) Braswell, Jr. of Eufaula, Alabama; daughter: Aleisha (David) Crumpton of Eufaula, Alabama; daughter in law: Nancy Braswell of Eufaula, Alabama; nine grandchildren: Allison Braswell, Jennifer Braswell (Kale) Anderson, Callie Rae Braswell, Keilee Crumpton, Leland Crumpton, Rhonda Crumpton, Jessica (Brandon) Pate, Triston Bowman, Tiffany Campbell; three great grand-children: William Borgsted, Grayson Anderson, Rhett Anderson; his brother-in-law: Walter B. Ward of Eufaula, Alabama ; special niece: Tonya Ward; and several nieces and nephews; his sisters: Ruby Lott of Eufaula, Alabama, Brenda Howell of Eufaula, Alabama, Virginia (Larry) Wells of Baker Hill, Alabama, and Sue (Earl) Wilson of Midland City, Alabama; step sister: Sue (Tommie) Long of Parma, Idaho.Serving as pallbearers were Jacob Williams, Brett Reese, Ricky Ludlam, Robert Bennett, David Crumpton, and Leland Crumpton.
Chapman Funeral Home of Eufaula, AL
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.