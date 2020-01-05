Dr. Gertrude Elizabeth Nixon passed away after an extended illness on Sunday, December 29th, 2019. She was born in Nashville, Tennessee on May 18th, 1951. She was 68 years old. She was educated at Peabody Demonstration School in Nashville, The University of Memphis, and received her Doctorate of Medicine from East Tennessee State University. She practiced Internal Medicine in Eufaula Alabama for over 25 years before retiring and moving back to Tennessee. She will be having a private memorial service with her family in Nashville Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents LaVelle Oliver Stone and Marvin Cloud Nixon. Her oldest brother, Thomas Herbert Nixon passed away just this past spring. She is survived by her brother M. Michael Nixon and daughter Nicole Elizabeth Nave (Charles Nave) Her grandchildren Renee Dellert (Dan Dellert) and Ian Merryman (Abby Merryman). Her great grandchildren Mason Merryman, McKenley Merryman, Madelyn Merryman, Jackson Dellert, and Olivia Dellert. In lieu of flowers please donate to Doctors Without Borders. www.smithfunerallandcremationservicesofathens.com
Nixon, Gertrude Elizabeth
