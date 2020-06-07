John William Norton, 85 of Columbus, Georgia, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 in Columbus, GA. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday at Lakeview Memory Gardens in Phenix City, Alabama with Pastor Jeff Hines officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5-7 pm according to Striffler-Hamby in Phenix City, AL. The family will also receive friends from 1-2 pm on Thursday at the funeral home prior to the service. Mr. Norton was born March 4, 1935 in Columbus, Georgia, son of the late J.D.Norton and Gladys Brooks Norton. He was a 1953 graduate of Central High School in Phenix City and graduated in 1958 from Auburn University with an engineering degree. He was retired from the steel building industry and was Presbyterian by faith. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lorene Hudson Norton. Survivors include his children, Brenda Norton Hall (Keith) of Alpharetta, GA, Dean Norton (Vanessa) of Eufaula, AL, Dan Norton of Columbus, GA; two brothers, Jerry Norton of Mobile, AL, Gary Norton of Eufaula, AL. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Scott Hall (Amelia) of Alpharetta, GA, Paige Silva (Enzo) of Woodstock, GA, Allen Norton (Jennifer) of Memphis, TN, Jeff Norton (Tara) of Millington, TN, and 13 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to the National Kidney Foundation in honor of Mr. Norton. To offer condolences, please visit www.shphenixcity.com
