Dawn Maria O'Brien, 40, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in Eufaula. A visitation was held Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 1 P.M. until 3 P.M., at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your favorite charity. Born April 16, 1979 in Eufaula, Alabama, Dawn was the daughter of Francis William "Bill" O'Brien, Jr. of Eufaula, Alabama and Regina Lynn Domino (Bob) McDonald of Eufaula, Alabama. Survivors in addition to her parents include her sons: Gavin Barnett and Jaiden Flowers both of Eufaula, Alabama; her brother: Billy (Allison) O'Brien of Dothan, Alabama; her sisters: Kelly (Corey) Higgenbotham of Eufaula, Alabama, Jennifer O'Brien (Nick Walker) of Gardendale, Alabama; several nieces and nephews.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.