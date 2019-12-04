Dawn Maria O'Brien, 40, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in Eufaula. A visitation was held Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 1 P.M. until 3 P.M., at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your favorite charity. Born April 16, 1979 in Eufaula, Alabama, Dawn was the daughter of Francis William "Bill" O'Brien, Jr. of Eufaula, Alabama and Regina Lynn Domino (Bob) McDonald of Eufaula, Alabama. Survivors in addition to her parents include her sons: Gavin Barnett and Jaiden Flowers both of Eufaula, Alabama; her brother: Billy (Allison) O'Brien of Dothan, Alabama; her sisters: Kelly (Corey) Higgenbotham of Eufaula, Alabama, Jennifer O'Brien (Nick Walker) of Gardendale, Alabama; several nieces and nephews.

Tags

Load entries