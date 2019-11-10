Mr. Wilbur D. Pace, age 91, of Eufaula, AL, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. Wilbur, known by friends as "Pace," was born on September 11, 1928 in West Monroe, LA, the son of Walker Winston Pace and Harmor Walpole Pace. Pace joined the Air Force, creating a wanderlust that was insatiable. He was a patriot and enjoyed his various assignments until his retirement from the Air Force as a Master Sergeant in 1969. He then became a civil servant continuing his career as an Air Traffic Controller at Robins Air Force Base, in Warner Robins, Georgia, where he met and married Betty Jean Emmett. It was not surprising to friends and family when they chose to continue relocating; living in Milledgeville, Georgia, Panama City, Florida, Eufaula, Alabama, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and finally, returned to their true "home" in Eufaula, Alabama. It was here, at the First Baptist Church Eufaula, they thrived: giving of their talents and sharing love and friendships with the church family. Together, Pace and Betty enjoyed traveling, fishing, and spending hours on their pontoon boats. Of course, sharing the latter, with friends and family, made the rides for them even more enjoyable. Pace also enjoyed hunting, fishing, keeping his lawn in tip-top condition, and nothing was allowed to get in the way of watching "his" LSU team! He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Betty; 6 Sisters and 4 brothers. Survivors include: sister, Annette Pace Bedgood (Charlie), West Monroe, Louisiana;; Stepchildren, Sharnell J. Gillum (Paul), Myrtle Beach, SC, Denise J. Hughes, Newnan, GA, and Pat Joyner (Bernie), Tyrone, GA; 3 Grandchildren, and 2 Great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church Eufaula, AL, on November 21, 2019, at 2:00PM, Members of The Jack Powell Sunday School Class will serve as Honorary Pallbearers. The family requests that donations be made to the Eufaula First Baptist Church Restoration Fund in lieu of flowers.
