Mr. Calvin Milton Padgett, 80, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at his residence. Graveside services were held Friday, November 29, 2019, at 3 P.M., at the Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Clayton. The Rev. Luke Westbrook, Rev. Don Adams and Rev. Bob Cox officiated with Chapman Funeral Home directing. The family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society. Born August 24, 1939 in Shannon, Georgia, Mr. Padgett was the son of the late James Elijah and Florence Clifford Kennedy Padgett. Mr. Padgett was a strong, hard-working, loving and much-loved Christian man. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who put God and family above all else. Survivors include his wife: Mary Padgett of Eufaula, Alabama; 1 son: Mike (Diana) Padgett of Smiths Station, Alabama; 1 daughter: Yvonne (Todd) Adams of Eufaula, Alabama; 2 step-daughters: Sheila (Larry) Columbo of Eufaula, Alabama, Vicki Sanders of Montgomery, Alabama; 4 grandchildren: Shanna Beasley, Holly (Craig) Bush, Jaclyn (Kelly) Shaw, Shelby (Stevens) Copeland; 5 great grandchildren: Hailee Bush, Noah Bush, Cash Copeland, Austen Copeland, Lynleigh Shaw. Pallbearers were Jay Parmer, Smith Wood, Danny Lynn, David Adams, Rodney Faulk, Vince Collier, Thad Richards, Chris Orr, Grant Collier.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.