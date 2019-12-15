Mr. William K. "Billy" Parmer, 86, of Georgetown, Georgia, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at his residence. Graveside services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11 AM, in Memory Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Jimmy Symons officiating and Chapman Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be held from 5 PM until 7 PM Friday evening at the funeral home. Born May 20, 1933 in Barbour County, Alabama, Mr. Parmer was the son of the late Judson David and Mattie Jane Jernigan Parmer. Mr. Parmer was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a lifetime member of the Eufaula VFW Post 5850. He retired from the City of Eufaula as Shop Foreman for the Public Works Department. He was preceded in death by his wives, Jewell Nolin Parmer and Carolyn Jeanette Parmer. Survivors include his children: Billy Joe (Teresa) Andrews, Doodle (Charlotte) Parmer, Scooter Parmer, Tammy Brockman all of Eufaula, Alabama; 7 grandchildren: Sande Fowler, Julie (Ray) Smith, Cody (Anna) Parmer, Lee Parmer, Ethan Parmer, Julia Davis, Austin Davis; 6 great grandchildren.
