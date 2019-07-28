Mr. Glen "PeeWee" Parsons, age 80, a resident of Eufaula, died early Sunday May 19, 2019 at his residence after an extended illness. A celebration of life service for Mr Parsons will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at Rocky Mount Methodist Church located on Hwy 79 in Baker Hill. Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the service. A covered dish dinner hosted by members of Rocky Mount Church will be served for all friends and family. Glen enjoyed country and western music and served as a lead singer for a while with The Southern Style Band at Baker Hill Community Center, with Director and best friend, Micheal Odem and other band members. He was an avid Nascar fan and enjoyed "watchin", his favorite being #14. He also loved football, basketball, and baseball. He loved his family and his little dog Susie and our big dog Timmy. His heart went out to St. Judes Children's Hospital and often said if he had thousands of dollars, he would give it all to them. If you wish, donations may be made to St. Judes in his memory at: St. Jude's Children Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis TN 38105 Glover Funeral Home of Clayton was entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 687-5725. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
