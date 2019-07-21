Mrs. Cynthia Pastre, age 65, of Eufaula, unexpectedly passed away Monday July 15, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Pastre was born on June 15, 1954 in Johnston, Rhode Island, to the late Robert Evereth Beck, Jr. and Jean Brown Beck. She was a sweet caring woman. She loved her family and especially her mother whom she greatly enjoyed caring for daily. She retired as a secretary from The Eufaula Tribune after many years. Her hobbies included crafts and crocheting. She was preceded in death by her father, husband, Norm Beck, and brother Jeff Beck. Survivors include: beloved mother, Jean Brown Beck, sister, Roxanne (Ron) Hayes, Manor, TX, Darlene (David) Vout, Weir, TX, nephews, Troy Hayes, Tavion Hayes, Anthony Hayes, and niece, Enaci Hayes Glover Funeral Home of Eufaula was entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 687-5725. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
