Dorothy Jane Pennington, 80, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at her residence. Funeral services were held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 1 p.m., at God's Way Baptist Church. The Rev. Randy Stokes and Rev. Bill Holley officiated. Burial will follow at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 10, 2019. "Gran," as she was known by many in her family, was an avid fisherman of shellcracker and catfish. She always caught the most fish. She was active in God's Way Baptist Church as a member of the choir, Vacation Bible School leader and planner. She used her creativity and artistic skills to make costumes and sets for various church programs. At the age of 13, she was the pianist at Holtan Heights Nazarene Church in Tuscaloosa. She had a beautiful alto voice and sang many solos in church. She was married to her best fishing buddy, Richard, for more than 38 years. Richard loved Jane with all his heart. She and Richard harmonized while leading their church in song. An avid oil painter and artist, Jane captured some of her children's favorite childhood memories with artwork of Hurricane Creek in Tuscaloosa, Gulf Coast beaches, and rural areas in Alabama. Her children were always waiting in line for her next painting. Born June 17, 1939 in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama, Jane was the daughter of the late John Nelson and Vera Viola Marchant Marshall. Survivors include her husband, Richard Pennington of Eufaula, Alabama; her children: Alan (Nancy) Davis of Cartersville, Georgia, Susan (Thomas) May of Auburn, Alabama, Chris (Sissy) Davis of Auburn, Alabama; 6 grandchildren: Blanton (Sarah) Davis, Cody (April Emery) Davis, Harland J. Pennington, Anna Davis, Kasi Davis, Chelsey (Gabe) Rumfelt; 4 great grandchildren: Annabelle Davis, Ruby Davis, Marshall Davis, Cason Rumfelt. If you asked any of her three children, they would all say they were their mother's favorite. That was possible because of the way in which their mother made them feel. Also an exceptional cook, it just wasn't Thanksgiving without her cornbread dressing. It also was not Christmas without her tins of brickle, coconut balls and peanut brittle. Jane's backyard deck was a menagerie of tropical plants and blooming flowers. Food was often left outside for the neighborhood animals deer, fox, wildcat, blue jays and other regular visitors. Jane once told Anna that whenever we saw a sunflower bloom or a butterfly float by, it would be her saying "Hello." That was Gran. Active pallbearers were Blanton Davis, Cody Davis, Gabe Rumfelt, Thomas May, Donald Paull and Zachary Barnes.
