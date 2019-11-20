Victoria Elaine Peterson, affectionately known as "Vicki " was born to the late Willie Peterson and Annie Doris Johnson Peterson, August 19, 1960 in St. Petersburg, FL. She grew up in St. Petersburg, attended school there and was a graduate of Boca Ciega High School. Her passion was caring for others and cleaning, therefore she gained employment at the Gulf View Nursing Home in St. Petersburg. After moving to Eufaula, she united with the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, where she remained a member until her demise. Her grandchildren were the apples of her eye, as she also showed a great love to her family, friends and acquaintances. Vicki went home to be with the Lord Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, surrounded by her loved ones. Her precious memories will forever linger in the hearts of those who knew and loved her; her loving and devoted mother, Annie Doris Peterson, Eufaula; a son, Jamar Thomas: a daughter, Ciera Peterson Smith (Rodney) of Montgomery; 5 grandchildren: Daquan, Jamaurs,Terrance, Makayla and Jakarri: 3 brothers, Mack (IssaBell ) Johnson, Randy Johnson both of Eufaula, and Charles Peterson of Okeechobee, FL: 2 uncles, Johnny L. (Pearl) Peterson of Honora, AL, Freddie L. Demin, Orlando, FL, 7 aunts: Rosetta Johnson and Eula Johnson of Knoxville, TN, Lillie Johnson of Tampa, FL, Carrie (Sidney) Simmons, Lucia Patterson, Willie Faye (John) Franklin and Shirley Johnson all of Eufaula. Several nieces, nephews cousins, relatives and friends. Visitation for Ms. Peterson will begin Friday November 22, 2019, in the Clayton Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, 24 S. Keen St, from 12 Noon until 4 PM. The homegiong service will be held Saturday November 23, 2019 in the sanctuary of the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church at 2:00 PM where Rev. James Williams is the Pastor and will be the Eulogist.
