Mrs. Gracie T. (Franklin) Petty, 81, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Thursday, March 12, 2020 at her home. Graveside services were held Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 3 PM, in Memory Gardens Cemetery with Dr. Matt Helms officiating and Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born May 7, 1938 in Fort DeFiance, AZ, Mrs. Petty was the daughter of the late Maxine Pauquette and James Tyner. She loved her sons and grandchildren. Survivors include her sons: Jim Franklin and Jeff Franklin both of Eufaula, AL.; grandchildren; Lisa Franklin of Perry, GA., Wade (Jennifer) Franklin of Washington, D.C.; great grandchild: Walker Streetman; one sister: Mary (Dan) Baker of Choutea, OK.; one brother: Taj Tyner of Chouteau, OK.; several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or American Leukemia Society. Honorary pallbearers were Wade Taylor, Jim Bledsoe, Sam and Polly Williams, Steve Griffin, Ken Wilson, Joe Ryals, Wade Franklin, and Jimmy Cook.

