Mrs. Gracie T. (Franklin) Petty, 81, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Thursday, March 12, 2020 at her home. Graveside services were held Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 3 PM, in Memory Gardens Cemetery with Dr. Matt Helms officiating and Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born May 7, 1938 in Fort DeFiance, AZ, Mrs. Petty was the daughter of the late Maxine Pauquette and James Tyner. She loved her sons and grandchildren. Survivors include her sons: Jim Franklin and Jeff Franklin both of Eufaula, AL.; grandchildren; Lisa Franklin of Perry, GA., Wade (Jennifer) Franklin of Washington, D.C.; great grandchild: Walker Streetman; one sister: Mary (Dan) Baker of Choutea, OK.; one brother: Taj Tyner of Chouteau, OK.; several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or American Leukemia Society. Honorary pallbearers were Wade Taylor, Jim Bledsoe, Sam and Polly Williams, Steve Griffin, Ken Wilson, Joe Ryals, Wade Franklin, and Jimmy Cook.
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Eufaula Tribune, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.