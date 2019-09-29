Mr. Billy Wayne Pittman, 67, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Sunday, September 22, 2019, at his residence. Funeral services were held Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 11 A.M., at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Stephen Doss officiating. Burial followed in Memory Gardens cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born July 29, 1952 in Eufaula, Alabama, Mr. Pittman was the son of Jennie Lou McLaney Pittman of Eufaula, Alabama and the late Willie James "Bill" Pittman. Mr. Pittman was a veteran of the United States Navy where he served in the Seabee's. He taught Autobody and Fender Repair at Wallace Community College. He owned and operated Billy's Body Shop for over 22 years. He retired from Precision Body Works. He was preceded in death by his sister June E. Pittman White. Survivors other than his mother include his wife: Gayle Pittman of Eufaula, Alabama; 3 daughters: Heather Sutton, Leigh Nolin, Dee (Wayne) Cutchen all of Eufaula, Alabama; 6 grandchildren: Madison Sutton, Mason Sutton, Matthew Dannelly, Nikki Bush, Ashleigh Glasscock, Meagan Glasscock; 3 sisters: Vivian (Jerry) Martin of Eufaula, Alabama, Kathy (Rick) Taylor of Eufaula, Alabama, Linda (Allen) Plott of Tallassee, Alabama. Active pallbearers were Christian Tew, Jerry Martin, Jr., Jarett Dismukes, Wayne Cutchen, Wesley White and Nick Martin.
