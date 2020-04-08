Mr. Greely Lamar Potts, 85, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his residence in Eufaula. Born June 19, 1934 in Greenville, Alabama, Mr. Potts was the son of the late Andrew Nathan and Myrtice Beatrice Cumbie Potts. Mr. Potts was a heavy equipment operator with the Eufaula Water and Sewer Board until his retirement. A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Chapman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife: Kate Potts of Eufaula, Alabama; 1 son: Bill (Lisa) Potts of Eufaula, Alabama; 2 grandchildren: Bill Potts Jr. and Leeann (Brandon) Wierzbicki; 4 great grandchildren: Religh Potts, Brantlee Potts, Colton Wierzbicki, Sammy Wierzbicki.

To plant a tree in memory of Greely Potts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries