Mr. Wesley Dale Powers, 62, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Central Alabama Veterans Health Care in Montgomery, Alabama. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 2 PM, in the Clayton Cemetery with Brother Seth Martin officiating and Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born October 19, 1957 in Montgomery, Alabama, Mr. Powers was the son of Edward Lamar and Susie Ann White Powers of Eufaula, Alabama. Survivors other than his parents include his life partner: Lynn Poss of Eufaula, Alabama; his brother: Doug (Donna) Powers of Pensacola, Florida; his sister: Brenda Rowland of Eufaula, Alabama; his step-daughter: CeCe (Eric) Hyatt of Dothan, Alabama; 2 grandchildren: Cael Hyatt, Damian "D" Hyatt; 1 nephew: Brandon (Codie) Rowland of Auburn, Alabama.
