Evan Wade Prater, 57, died in a single motor vehicle accident in Douglasville, Ga on Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was born on April 8, 1962 in Mexico, Missouri. He and his family moved to Eufaula, AL in 1969 which he considered home. He graduated from Eufaula High School in 1981 and from Troy State University in 1987 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Evan loved playing his trumpet and was a member of the Eufaula High School Band and Troy's Sound of the South. He enjoyed playing at Alumni Band Reunions as well. Along with music, he had a passion for family, friends, and Alabama football. He loved Mama's Sunday dinners where family gathered together. He could often be found around a card table with his nieces and nephews. He loved being in the presence of his friends and going out to share a meal. He enjoyed meeting new people on his snack route. He had an outgoing personality that people were drawn to. Several of his friends described him as a good guy who was loyal, honest, humorous, very sweet, loving and charitable. He was a kind, gentle giant who would do anything he could for family, friends, and even strangers. Evan was self-employed as a snack distributor for several companies including Tom's, Lance, and Brim's. He was a private person and believed in his Savior Jesus Christ. Evan never married or had any children of his own. His nieces and nephews will be the first to tell you that they were his kids. He is survived by his parents, Jim and Eva Prater of Eufaula; Jimmie Prater and wife Lisa Erlandson Prater of Eufaula; Twilia Prater Craft and husband Robert Craft of Fort Worth, Tx; and Doug Prater and Melissa Griffith Prater of Eufaula. He had three nieces and four nephews. Funeral services were held Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charlie Newman officiating. Burial followed at Fairview Cemetery Addition.
