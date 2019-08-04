Mr. William G. "Bill" Quinney, 92, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Piedmont Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia. Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 2 P.M., at the First Baptist Church of Eufaula. Dr. Ken Bush officiated and burial followed in Fairview Cemetery Addition with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born March 15, 1927 in Gallion, Alabama, Mr. Quinney was the son of the late Richard Monroe and Leila McCurdy Quinney. After graduating from Linden High School, Bill served in the United States Army during World War II. He received his degree from the University of Alabama and began a 40 year career in Education working as a teacher, coach and a school principal. He and his wife of 50 years, the late Willa Gayle, devoted themselves to their family, their faith and their love of education. Bill loved Eufaula, Alabama and loved the First Baptist Church. He also loved to watch the University of Alabama football. Survivors include his son: David (Lisa) Quinney of Phenix City, Alabama; his daughter: Susan (Tom) Arnett of Largo, Florida; 4 grandchildren: Blake Quinney of Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, Alex (Chelsi) Quinney of Phenix City, Alabama, Preston Arnett of Birmingham, Alabama, Will Arnett of St. Petersburg, Florida; 2 great grandchildren: Raylee Grace Quinney and Emmi Claire Quinney. Pallbearers were Blake Quinney, Alex Quinney, Will Arnett, Preston Arnett, Coleman Carlton and Bob Carlton.
