Mrs. Margie Elaine Ragan, 96, of Leesburg, Georgia, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Dawson Health and Rehab in Dawson, Georgia. A private graveside will be held in Fairview Cemetery Addition with Rev. John Coleman officiating and Chapman Funeral Home of Eufaula directing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Born June 19, 1923 in Pontotoc, Mississippi, Mrs. Ragan was the daughter of the late James William and Carrah Mae Harmon Sills. Mrs. Ragan was a graduate of Memminger High School in Charleston, South Carolina. She married her late husband, Charles Ellis Ragan, Jr., at the Citadel Chapel in 1943, shortly before he left for military service in the United States Army during World War II. She was a member of the Daffodil Garden Club in Albany, Georgia. She enjoyed playing Bridge and traveling. Mrs. Ragan was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Caroline Ragan Ansell. Survivors include 2 sons: Charles Ellis Ragan, III, of Los Alamos, New Mexico, William Sills (Kay) Ragan, Sr., of Leesburg, Georgia; 4 grandchildren: Charles Ellis Ragan, IV, Deirdre Dameron Ragan (Patrick Fillipa), William Sills Ragan, Jr., Griffin Andrew Ragan; 3 great grandchildren: Silas, Aiden and Killian.
MOST POPULAR
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Eufaula Tribune, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.