Mr. Harold Dean Ray, 84, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan. Funeral services were held Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 2 P.M., at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Stephen Doss officiated and burial followed in Memory Gardens Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born April 18, 1935 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama, Mr. Ray was the son of the late Lonnie Carmel and Carl Bama Smith Ray. Mr. Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Gayla Joyce Ray. He was a veteran of the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His hobby was hummingbirds. Survivors include: 1 daughter: Cindi Sawyer of Eufaula, Alabama; 2 grandchildren: Billy Nolin and Raye Nolin both of Eufaula, Alabama; 8 great grandchildren: Sydney Nolin, Tommy Lee Turner, Isabella Turner, Jayden Nolin, Billy "Tripp" Nolin III, Ashley Glasscock, Meagan Glasscock, Lacey Pasic. Active pallbearers were Chad Henderson, Dallas Cannon, Jacob Ballard, Troy Fraser, Cord Forshee and Billy Nolin. Honorary pallbearers were Bill Nolin and Waylon Harris.
Ray, Harold Dean
