Wallace Alton Ray was born September 10, 1956 and died December 25, 2019. Born in Reynolds, Georgia, to parents Rufus Alton Ray and Erma Jean Ray Survived by: Wife-Anita Ray. Sister-Becky and husband Ernie Foster. Children-Jennifer Ray Davis and husband Frank Davis, Heidi Ray Martin and husband Travis Martin, Dorathy Yvonne Ray, Cassie Ray Long and husband Colten Long, Caleb Taylor Ray. Grandchildren-Preston Ray Davis, William Tyler Martin, Bridgette Nycole Avery, Kaitlyn Leighann Martin, Austin Wheeler Avery, Aurora Yvonne Long, Arabella Ann Long. Great grandchildren-Paisley Raylynn Davis,Piper Rylan Davis. His celebration of life memorial service was held on Saturday January 4th 2020 at 2pm at the church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints 272 HWY 131 Eufaula, AL 36027. He will be missed.
Ray, Wallace Alton
