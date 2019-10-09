Mr. James "Eddie" Redmond, age 71, of Clayton, AL, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at his home after a battle with cancer. Graveside services were held at Clayton City Cemetery in Clayton, AL., on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:00 am with Rev. Bill Brown and Rev. Joe McKinney officiating and Glover Funeral Home of Clayton directing. The family received friends on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Glover Funeral Home Chapel in Clayton from 3:00 until 5:00 pm. The family accepted flowers or in Lieu of flowers asked that donations be made to The American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Mr. Redmond was born on March 3, 1948 in Barbour County Alabama to Clarence James and Corene Warr Redmond. He was a lifelong residence of Clayton. He had a career as a sales manager and agent for the insurance industry. The insurance companies he worked for throughout his career included: Independent Life, Alfa, Liberty National, and American General. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and gathering a variety of rocks. Mr. Redmond loved watching Auburn football and working in his yard. He made sure his yard was always in perfect condition. He is preceded in death by his father, and sister, Martha Faye Lane. Mr. Redmond is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Waldean Redmond, Clayton; mother, Corene Warr Redmond, Union Springs; 3 daughters, Gina Willis, Skipperville, Tina Tyler (Chad), Clio, Dawn McRae (Eric), Louisville; stepdaughter, Callie Pitts, Samson; brother, Wayne Redmond (Mary), Union Springs; sister, Judy Hinton, Eufaula; 11 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Glover Funeral Home of Clayton was entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 775-3403. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
