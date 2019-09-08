Charlotte Reeves, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at her residence in Eufaula. Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 8, 2019, at 3 P.M., at St. James Episcopal Church. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery Addition with Chapman Funeral Home directing. The visitation will be held prior to the service, from 1:30 P.M. until the service time at the church in Margaret Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Lakeside School, St. James Episcopal Church or the University of Alabama Malcolm McNabb Reeves Scholarship. A full obituary will appear in the next edition of the Eufaula Tribune.
