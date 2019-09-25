Amelia Kay Vinson Richards, 45, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Thursday, September 19, 2019, at her residence. Funeral services were held Sunday, September 22, 2019, at 3 P.M., at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. Tony Woods gave the eulogy and burial followed in the Belcher Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born November 22, 1973 in Eufaula, Alabama, Mrs. Richards was the daughter of Betty Sue Bond Vinson of Eufaula, Alabama and the late James "Jerry" Archie Vinson. Survivors other than her mother include her children: Miranda (Zach) Hughes of Cottonwood, Alabama, Dillon Richards of Dothan, Alabama; 2 grandchildren: Karsen Hughes and Rynleigh Hughes; fiancé: Ashley "Tater" Porterfield of Eufaula, Alabama; 2 brothers: Brandon Vinson and Doug Thomas both of Eufaula, Alabama; 1 sister: Michelle Vinson of Eufaula, Alabama; 2 neices: Jazzlyn Pursewell and Makayle Ingram; 2 nephews: Brailynn Vinson and Jax Vinson; and the Richards family. Active pallbearers will be Brandon Vinson, Ray Price, Joe Gothard, Bobby Farthing, Corey Farthing and Ronnie Richards.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.