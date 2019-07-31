Mr. Davey Jewett Riley, 81, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at his residence. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 10 A.M. until 11 A.M. at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. A private graveside will be held later with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born February 13, 1938 in Mobile, Alabama, Mr. Riley was the son of the late Jewett Sable and Mamie Dell Davis Riley. Mr. Riley attended Abbeville High School and graduated from Eufaula High School in 1957. He retired as office manager of Harbison Walker after 25 years. He was an avid golfer and he loved fishing, hunting and gardening. Mr. Riley was preceded in death by his daughter, Tamara Dee Riley. Survivors include his wife of 59 years: Brenda Riley of Eufaula, Alabama; 2 sons: Davey "Buzz" (Efrain) Riley, Jr. of Mount Vernon, New York and Michael (Kathryn) Riley of Hilton Head, South Carolina.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.