Kathryn Bennett Rogers, 87, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Medical Center Barbour in Eufaula. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 10 A.M., at the First Baptist Church of Eufaula with Rev. Russ Robbins officiating. Burial will follow in the Georgetown Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be held from 6 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. Friday evening at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First Baptist Church music program or Covenant Hospice. Kathryn Bennett Rogers was born March 24, 1932, to Bill and Lois Banks Bennett of Georgetown, Georgia. Kathryn worked for the U.S. Postal service for several years, and later, Hughes Missile Electronics. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Eufaula, Alabama, and a member of the Hattie Moore Seekers Sunday School class. She participated in the Adult Choir and the Senior Adult Choir. She loved her church. She always looked forward to any chance to attend and demonstrate her heart of service. Kathryn found joy in serving in Church Missions and enjoyed several mission trips. She became very fond of Dr. Ken Bush, and valued her ability to confide in him. She was a Christian, and found strength in her faith. She loved the Lord with all of her heart. She read the Bible, from cover to cover, at least fifteen times. Each time she completed it, she would share her new findings with all of her sisters and family. Kathryn spent many years caring for two sons, with special needs. She worked a full time job, and spent the evenings, making sure her sons' needs were met. Even years after losing her sons, she still had the spirit of a matriarch. All the youngsters and toddlers in the family were always drawn to her. Kathryn had many talents and was an excellent cook. She was an avid reader and could read more books in a week than most of us read in a year. She was a lady of strength and was loved by all her family. Kathryn enjoyed Square Dancing and participated in a local square dance group for several years. She loved puzzles and challenges and never found a crossword puzzle or a cryptoquote she could not solve. Kathryn was third oldest of seven children and oldest of five girls, with two older brothers. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Randall Adrian and her two sons, Randall Adrian, Jr. and John Allen, two brothers, William Kenneth Bennett and Charles Marion Bennett, a sister, Janice Sellers and three nephews. She is survived by three sisters, Pat Dorroh (C.D.) of Longview Texas, Ellen Morehead (Leonard) and Carol Uren (William) of Eufaula, as well as numerous nieces and nephews Active pallbearers will be Steven Sellers, Michael Sellers, Jeffery Sellers, Joe Moorehead, Johnny Knight and Steve Panjic.
