Mr. Joe Eugene Roney, 83, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Saturday, November 30, 2019, at his residence. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 2 P.M., at Memory Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Woody Brown officiating and Chapman Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be held from 10 A.M. until 12 Noon Tuesday prior to the service at the funeral home. Born September 25, 1936 in Eufaula, Alabama, Mr. Roney was the son of the late Adus O'Dell and Alice Hicks Roney. Mr. Roney served in the United States Army Reserves from 1961 to 1967. He retired from Harbison Walker after 35 years of service. Mr. Roney was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Johnnie Merle Barnette Roney and his second wife, Eloise Fowler Roney. Survivors include 2 sons: Marty (Sheri) Roney and Rocky (Phyllis) Roney both of Eufaula, Alabama; 4 grandchildren: Renee (Tim) Ingram, Chase Roney, John Calvin (Brandy) Roney, Shannon (Colby) Carpenter; 7 great grandchildren: Anslee Sawyer, Britten Sawyer, Conleigh Sawyer, Will Ingram, Michaela Roney, Jackson Bass, Carly Carpenter. Active pallbearers will be John Roney, Chase Roney, T. C. Barnette, Earl Barnette, Jimmy Jones and Mark Smith.
