A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. George U. Salmon, Jr., 70, of Anniston, will be announced at a later date. Mr. Salmon passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by his father, George U. Salmon Sr. A native of Anniston, George was a member of Golden Springs Baptist Church for more than 50 years. He built a successful career in local broadcasting for more than 50 years, with many of those years as the general manager of WVOK, Woodard Broadcasting Radio. His voice was known through many news and sports mediums including TV, JSU games commentator, and play by play radio announcer. George served his community in many capacities including service as Chairman of the Anniston Water Board, Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce, and as Chairman of the Fort McClellan Reuse and Development Authority. He served on the Auxiliary Board of the Knox Concert Series. George was a long time member of the board of directors for BBVA Compass and the Anniston Museum of Natural History. He was a Rotarian and a Gideon. George was a proud and active alumnus of Jacksonville State University. George was a little league coach, an avid golfer, and enjoyed traveling. Aside from his hobbies, he most loved spending time with his family, card buddies and other treasured friends. Surviving George are his wife of nearly thirty years, Patricia "Shelly" Salmon; mother, Virginia Cox Bennett; sons, George Edward Salmon and his wife, Michelle, and Scott McDaniel; daughter, Kimberly McDaniel Martin and her husband, David; brothers, David Salmon and his wife, Marrilu, and John Salmon and his wife, D'onne; sister, Debbie Jones and her husband, Jim; grandchildren, Shelby Salmon, Nicholas Salmon, Matthew Salmon, Daxton McDaniel and his wife, Emily, Ashton McDaniel, Clayton McDaniel, and Olivia Lay; and great grandchildren, Bryce and Lucy McDaniel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Golden Springs Baptist Church, 3 Robertson Rd., Anniston, AL 36207. K. L. Brown Memory Chapel of Anniston, AL, (256) 231-2334, is in charge of arrangements. klbrownfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Salmon Jr. Mr. George U. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries