She went "Home this Spring". Florence Jennie "Flossie" (Crego) Saurman, 98, died at home Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was born to Royal and Anna (Morbitzer) Crego on October 18, 1921 in Saginaw County, Michigan. Royal Crego died two weeks after her birth. When she was four years old, Claude E. Hill became her dad. She graduated from St. Louis High School in 1939 in St. Louis, Michigan. On September 21, 1941, she married Robert E. Saurman. She and Bob started Square Dancing in 1959. They taught Square Dance and Round Dance lessons until Bob died in 1989. Flossie continued to teach and cue Round Dances for a total of 27 years. Florence retired from Gratiot Community Hospital where she worked in purchasing. In the year 2000, she started spending the winter at her daughter's home in Eufaula, Alabama. She always looked forward to going home to St. Louis, Michigan in the spring. In 2017, she had to give up her St. Louis home and stay in Eufaula where she had made many friends, several calling her "Mom". She attended St. Louis First United Methodist Church and Eufaula First United Methodist Church. She is survived by their three children: Florence Ann (Jim) Farrough of Eufaula, Alabama, Robert D. (Kim) Saurman of Gladwin, Michigan and Gayle E. (Kay) Saurman of Gladwin, Michigan; her grandchildren: Richard J. (Cindy) Farrough of Granger, Indiana, Ellen J. (James) Farrough-Waters of Connersville, Indiana, Jeffrey R. (Michele) Farrough of South Bend, Indiana, Peter J. (Amal) Farrough of South Bend, Indiana, Jennie Ann E. Farrough of Elkhart, Indiana, Robert D. Saurman, Jr. of Elkhart, Indiana, Vincent M. (Vickie) Saurman of Burt, Michigan, Jackie (Grady) Caudell of Holly, Michigan, Jody Leedle of Gladwin, Michigan; her great grandchildren: Nicholas Farrough, Sarah Farrough, Alec Farrough-Waters, Amanda Farrough, Elizabeth Farrough, Catherine Farrough, Ella Farrough, Rachel Weaver, Katie Weaver, Carrie Weaver, Sheila Saurman, Jacob Caudell. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert E. Saurman, her brother Howard Crego and her great grandson Bradley J. Weaver. All the grandchildren and great grandchildren said she was the kind of Grandma that comes from story books. We were fortunate to have spent time with her and blessed to have been able to listen to stories from the past. We will never forget the days we spent playing cards, laughing and talking about life experiences. Our hearts hurt to have to say Goodbye, but we are happy she will be with Grandpa again. Happy and pain free. The family requests donations be made to the Washington Street United Methodist Church in Eufaula, Alabama. Chapman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
