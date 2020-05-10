Mrs. Mary Woodham Scott, a resident of Dothan, died Tuesday afternoon, May 5, 2020 in a Dothan hospital. She was 53. In keeping with the wishes of the family, there are no services planned at this time. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vivian B. Adams School, 2047 Stuart Tarter Road, Ozark, Alabama 36360. Mrs. Scott, daughter of the late Billy "Mack" Woodham and Betty Williams Woodham, was a native of Eufaula. She was a 1985 graduate of Eufaula High School and Sparks Technical College where she studied Home Health Care. Mrs. Scott moved to North Alabama and returned to the Wiregrass area in 2019. She attended Eufaula First Assembly of God. Mrs. Scott was preceded in death by a sister, Darlene Dykes. Surviving relatives include her husband, Greg Scott; her daughter, Morgan Scott, and son Joey Scott, all of Dothan; her sister, Betty Joe Methvin, Eufaula; nieces, nephews, and cousins. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Scott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries